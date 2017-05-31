How a Near-Death Experience Helped blackbear Make His Most Successful Album Yet
In 2012, following a stint in a Florida punk band and an apprenticeship under R&B polymath Ne-Yo in Atlanta, Matthew Musto joined the singer/songwriter Mike Posner for a co-write in Los Angeles. "Our first real session, we wrote Bieber['s 'Boyfriend']," Musto remembers.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Billboard.
Comments
Add your comments below
Automakers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bayerische Motoren Werke AG (BMW) Given a 85.00...
|May 4
|Realist
|1
|Oro Blanco Fuel Could Have Nearly Unlimited Pro...
|Apr 30
|Joe1938
|1
|Carson's Ford dealership shuts down (Jan '08)
|Apr '17
|jeff
|39
|Toyota settles class-action suits over engine o... (Jan '07)
|Mar '17
|Brutality of Fact
|140
|Chevy Impala Owners File Class Action Lawsuit A... (Jul '11)
|Mar '17
|Justin Fairbault Mn
|60
|Rantoul's Future (Sep '09)
|Mar '17
|Cheryl Bishop
|5
|Biker angered at huge repair bill after Harley ... (Sep '09)
|Mar '17
|eat your bike
|64
Find what you want!
Search Automakers Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC