Harley-Davidson marks 100 years in Australia
A rusty old motorcycle sits in the corner of the room, with seemingly nothing to connect it to the gleaming chrome beasts which surround it, except for the name emblazoned on its side - Harley-Davidson. The bike is a 1917 T-Model V-Twin, the first Harley sold in Australia, when Arthur Davidson came to Brisbane just a few years after setting up his soon-to-be famous motorcycle business in the United States.
