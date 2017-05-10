Harley-Davidson, EagleRider to rent o...

Harley-Davidson, EagleRider to rent out motorcycles for one-way trips

Harley-Davidson, eager to increase market share and maintain its position as the top manufacturer of motorcycles in the U.S., has formed a new partnership with EagleRider, the world's largest motorcycle rental and tour company. Among the attractions for customers: The partnership will allow a renter to pick up a Harley in a departure city, take an extended two-wheel tour, and drop it off at another destination - without being required to ride it back.

