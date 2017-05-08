GM preparing for new production at Lansing-area plant
General Motors is getting ready to shut down a Lansing-area plant for a month to prepare for upcoming production changes. The Lansing State Journal reports the Lansing Delta Township plant closes on Friday to phase out production of the GMC Acadia SUV and to prepare to build the Buick Enclave and Chevrolet Traverse SUVs.
