GM Accused of Cheating on Diesel Emissions
General Motors became the sixth automaker accused of using some form of cheat device to pass its diesel emissions tests, according to a class-action lawsuit filed on Thursday. GM joins Volkswagen - which admitted guilt and has paid more than $25 billion in fines and fees - Daimler AG, Subaru, Peugeot, Nissan and Fiat Chrysler in being accused of or sued for using some sort of software or hardware to get around emissions rules.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MSNBC.
Add your comments below
Automakers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Biker angered at huge repair bill after Harley ... (Sep '09)
|May 15
|Rt 1 stpete FL
|65
|Stewart Enterprises Names Kenneth G. 'Jerry' My... (Jul '08)
|May 15
|Marcella
|2
|Bayerische Motoren Werke AG (BMW) Given a 85.00...
|May 4
|Realist
|1
|Oro Blanco Fuel Could Have Nearly Unlimited Pro...
|Apr 30
|Joe1938
|1
|Carson's Ford dealership shuts down (Jan '08)
|Apr '17
|jeff
|39
|Toyota settles class-action suits over engine o... (Jan '07)
|Mar '17
|Brutality of Fact
|140
|Chevy Impala Owners File Class Action Lawsuit A... (Jul '11)
|Mar '17
|Justin Fairbault Mn
|60
Find what you want!
Search Automakers Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC