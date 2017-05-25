GM accused in lawsuit of using VW-lik...

GM accused in lawsuit of using VW-like defeat devices

20 hrs ago Read more: Automotive News

General Motors was accused of putting defeat devices in its trucks to beat emissions tests, the sixth carmaker linked to diesel cheating scandal since 2015, when Volkswagen AG admitted to installing software to bypass pollution rules. People who own or lease more than 705,000 GM Duramax diesel trucks filed a lawsuit Thursday, claiming GM installed multiple such devices in two models of heavy-duty trucks from 2011 to 2016.

Chicago, IL

