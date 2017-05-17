German prosecutors investigating VW's Mueller over scandal
In this May 10, 2017 file photo Matthias Mueller, CEO of the Volkswagen AG, attends the annual shareholders meeting in Hannover, Germany. Stuttgart prosecutors say Wednesday, May 17, 2017, they're investigating whether Mueller manipulated markets by not releasing information about VW's diesel cheating soon enough.
