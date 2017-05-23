Ford's leadership reboot brings focus on Europe
Ford's sudden replacement of CEO Mark Fields with turnaround specialist Jim Hackett has put its European operations under scrutiny -- with industry watchers speculating whether the company will exit the region like its crosstown rival General Motors. Europe is making a profit for Ford again after three years of losses between 2011 and 2015, but the margin is still very thin at just 2.3 percent for the first quarter.
