Saturday May 27 Read more: USA Today

Ford's fired CEO Mark Fields is in line for big payday Mark Fields could see a payout of $57.5 million, according to Bloomberg. Check out this story on USATODAY.com: https://usat.ly/2s2UPBI Mark Fields, then CEO of Ford Motor Company addresses the media before the unveiling of the 2017 Lincoln Continental at the North American International Auto Show, Mark Fields, the CEO of Ford who was ousted as the company's stock price slid near 40% of its value during his tenure, could see a payout of $57.5 million, according to Bloomberg.

