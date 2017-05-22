Ford to fire CEO Fields as challenges mount: Sources
Ford Motor Co. is set to replace Chief Executive Mark Fields with James Hackett, the head of its mobility arm, company sources said, responding to growing investor unease over the US carmaker's stock performance and prospects.
