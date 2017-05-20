Ford likely to cut its Asian and N Am...

Ford likely to cut its Asian and N American workforce by 10%

15 hrs ago

Ford Motor Co.is looking at cost cuts, including personnel cuts high as 10 percent to its global operations, according to one report , amid plateauing USA auto sales and slipping profits. In a statement, Ford said it remains focused on "becoming as lean and efficient as possible" but didn't provide specifics on anticipated cost savings.

Chicago, IL

