Ford likely to cut its Asian and N American workforce by 10%
Ford Motor Co.is looking at cost cuts, including personnel cuts high as 10 percent to its global operations, according to one report , amid plateauing USA auto sales and slipping profits. In a statement, Ford said it remains focused on "becoming as lean and efficient as possible" but didn't provide specifics on anticipated cost savings.
