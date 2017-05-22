Ford Appoints Jim Hackett as CEO to Strengthen Operations
Hackett, who will report to Executive Chairman Bill Ford, is recognized as a transformational business leader a Hackett led Steelcase Inc.'s turnaround to become the world's No. 1 office furniture maker, served as interim Athletic Director at University of Michigan and has led Ford Smart Mobility LLC since March 2016.
