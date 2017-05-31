Florida lawyer, neighbor charged with insider trading

A Florida lawyer and his neighbor were arrested on Thursday on charges that they engaged in a nearly $1 million insider trading scheme using information the attorney improperly obtained from his law firm's databases, prosecutors said. Walter "Chet" Little, who was a partner at the law firm Foley & Lardner when prosecutors said the trading took place, and Andrew Berke were charged with conspiracy and securities fraud in a criminal complaint filed in Manhattan federal court.

