Florida lawyer, neighbor charged with...

Florida lawyer, neighbor charged with insider trading

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

A Florida lawyer and his neighbor were arrested on Thursday on charges that they engaged in a nearly $1 million insider trading scheme using information the attorney improperly obtained from his law firm's databases, prosecutors said. Walter "Chet" Little, who was a partner at the law firm Foley & Lardner when prosecutors said the trading took place, and Andrew Berke were charged with conspiracy and securities fraud in a criminal complaint filed in Manhattan federal court.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Automakers Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Bayerische Motoren Werke AG (BMW) Given a 85.00... May 4 Realist 1
News Oro Blanco Fuel Could Have Nearly Unlimited Pro... Apr 30 Joe1938 1
News Carson's Ford dealership shuts down (Jan '08) Apr 11 jeff 39
News Toyota settles class-action suits over engine o... (Jan '07) Mar '17 Brutality of Fact 140
News Chevy Impala Owners File Class Action Lawsuit A... (Jul '11) Mar '17 Justin Fairbault Mn 60
News Rantoul's Future (Sep '09) Mar '17 Cheryl Bishop 5
News Biker angered at huge repair bill after Harley ... (Sep '09) Mar '17 eat your bike 64
See all Automakers Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Automakers Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Mexico
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Syria
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Wall Street
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,879 • Total comments across all topics: 280,958,550

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC