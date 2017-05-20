Ferrari Surges to Apple-Like Margins With $2.1 Million Supercars
In an industry where double-digit margins are exceptional, Ferrari entered unprecedented territory with its adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization climbing to 29.5 percent of sales in the first quarter from 26.3 percent a year earlier. That compares with a 31.6 percent profit margin at Apple and about 36.5 percent at luxury goods icon Ferrari's automotive peers don't come close.
