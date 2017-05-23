FCA stumbles into U.S. regulatory crosshairs again
The suit is the latest blow to FCA CEO Sergio Marchionne, pictured earlier this year at an event in Michigan with President Donald Trump. Photo credit: REUTERS With a U.S. Justice Department lawsuit filed Tuesday alleging violations of clean-air rules, the Italian-American carmaker now will have to defend itself against accusations it's run afoul of environmental, safety and securities laws in the span of just a few years.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Automotive News.
Add your comments below
Automakers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Biker angered at huge repair bill after Harley ... (Sep '09)
|May 15
|Rt 1 stpete FL
|65
|Stewart Enterprises Names Kenneth G. 'Jerry' My... (Jul '08)
|May 15
|Marcella
|2
|Bayerische Motoren Werke AG (BMW) Given a 85.00...
|May 4
|Realist
|1
|Oro Blanco Fuel Could Have Nearly Unlimited Pro...
|Apr 30
|Joe1938
|1
|Carson's Ford dealership shuts down (Jan '08)
|Apr '17
|jeff
|39
|Toyota settles class-action suits over engine o... (Jan '07)
|Mar '17
|Brutality of Fact
|140
|Chevy Impala Owners File Class Action Lawsuit A... (Jul '11)
|Mar '17
|Justin Fairbault Mn
|60
Find what you want!
Search Automakers Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC