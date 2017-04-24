FCA profits up despite 6% slide in shipments

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles posted record $1.67 billion earnings before interest and taxes in the first quarter, up 11 percent over the same period in 2016, benefiting from the ongoing shift from cars toward utility vehicles and pickups. The automaker posted adjusted earnings in North America of $1.35 billion and said its North American profit margin rose to 7.3 percent, up slightly from a year ago.

