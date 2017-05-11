Exchange Rates Weigh as Toyota Profit Drops 21%
The strong yen hurt Toyota's bottom line in fiscal 2017, and the upcoming year might not be any better. said on May 10 that its net income in the quarter that ended on March 31 fell 6.6% to 398.4 billion yen , as unfavorable exchange rate moves more than offset a 6.8% increase in revenue.
