Dozen lenders club A$1.6bn LPI financing
About a dozen lenders have clubbed a A$1.62bn loan to finance the A$2.6bn acquisition of New South Wales' land registration agency Land and Property Information by Australian superannuation funds Hastings Funds Management and First State Super. Among the dozen are Bank of Nova Scotia, Commonwealth Bank of Australia, DBS Bank and National Australia Bank, according to sources.
