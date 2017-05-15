Does VW's Potential Sale of Ducati Mean Anything for Harley-Davidson or Polaris?
They've got enough to deal with -- like a slowing U.S. motorcycle industry -- to worry about taking on someone else's vanity project. Volkswagen is still dealing with the impact its involvement in the emissions scandal is having on its business, and the need to pay multibillion-dollar fines for its role in deceiving regulators.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Motley Fool.
Add your comments below
Automakers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Biker angered at huge repair bill after Harley ... (Sep '09)
|20 hr
|Rt 1 stpete FL
|65
|Stewart Enterprises Names Kenneth G. 'Jerry' My... (Jul '08)
|Mon
|Marcella
|2
|Bayerische Motoren Werke AG (BMW) Given a 85.00...
|May 4
|Realist
|1
|Oro Blanco Fuel Could Have Nearly Unlimited Pro...
|Apr 30
|Joe1938
|1
|Carson's Ford dealership shuts down (Jan '08)
|Apr '17
|jeff
|39
|Toyota settles class-action suits over engine o... (Jan '07)
|Mar '17
|Brutality of Fact
|140
|Chevy Impala Owners File Class Action Lawsuit A... (Jul '11)
|Mar '17
|Justin Fairbault Mn
|60
Find what you want!
Search Automakers Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC