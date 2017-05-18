Cyber cops face biggest test after wo...

Cyber cops face biggest test after worldwide attack

Read more: Daily Herald

The recent global malware campaign WannaCry affected more than 200,000 computers in at least 150 countries, locking users out of systems at Chinese government agencies, Deutsche Bahn, automakers Nissan Motor Co. and Renault, logistics giant FedEx Corp., and hospitals around the world.

Chicago, IL

