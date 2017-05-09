Chicago Equity Partners LLC Has $2.275 Million Stake in Applied Industrial Technologies
Chicago Equity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 39.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 36,780 shares of the industrial products company's stock after buying an additional 10,460 shares during the period.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Political.
Comments
Add your comments below
Automakers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bayerische Motoren Werke AG (BMW) Given a 85.00...
|May 4
|Realist
|1
|Oro Blanco Fuel Could Have Nearly Unlimited Pro...
|Apr 30
|Joe1938
|1
|Carson's Ford dealership shuts down (Jan '08)
|Apr 11
|jeff
|39
|Toyota settles class-action suits over engine o... (Jan '07)
|Mar '17
|Brutality of Fact
|140
|Chevy Impala Owners File Class Action Lawsuit A... (Jul '11)
|Mar '17
|Justin Fairbault Mn
|60
|Rantoul's Future (Sep '09)
|Mar '17
|Cheryl Bishop
|5
|Biker angered at huge repair bill after Harley ... (Sep '09)
|Mar '17
|eat your bike
|64
Find what you want!
Search Automakers Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC