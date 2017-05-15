Buyer Beware: Former Foley & Lardner ...

Buyer Beware: Former Foley & Lardner Partner Arrest Reveals Lateral Hiring Risks

Read more: Law.com

Insider trading charges and an arrest on Thursday of lawyer Walter "Chet" Little set off a quick dismissal from his most recent law firm, Bradley Arant Boult Cummings. But Little's alleged misconduct relates back to his days at Foley & Lardner.

