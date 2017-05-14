Brunswick Co. (bc) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 19th
Brunswick Co. announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.165 per share on Thursday, June 15th.
