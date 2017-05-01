Blue Bird First to Offer School Buses with Allison Transmissiona s FuelSense 2.0
This is a software update to their previous FuelSenseA offering, which allows fleets to optimize fuel economy and performance to their specific needs. "We are excited to see Allison's response to our customers' needs, by offering them ways to help increase fuel economy," said Mark Terry, chief commercial officer at Blue Bird Corporation.
