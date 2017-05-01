Better Buy: Polaris Industries Inc. vs. Harley-Davidson

One is the hulking industry behemoth, the other the upstart . But size alone doesn't give Harley-Davidson Yet it's fitting that Harley-Davidson and the owner of Indian Motorcycle -- two century-old industry nameplates -- are still going head to head, so let's take a look at the two leading names in the motorcycle business and see which of the iconic nameplates is the better buy.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Motley Fool.