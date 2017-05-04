There are on the Daily Political story from 17 hrs ago, titled Bayerische Motoren Werke AG (BMW) Given a 85.00 Price Target by Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts. In it, Daily Political reports that:

The brokerage currently has a "neutral" rating on the stock. Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on BMW.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Daily Political.