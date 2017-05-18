Automakers Reach $553 Million Settlement Over Takata Class-Action Suit

Toyota , BMW , Mazda , and Subaru today agreed to a $553 million settlement to address class-action economic loss claims covering owners of about 16 million vehicles with potentially defective Takata airbag inflators, Reuters reports. Toyota's share of the settlement costs is $278.5 million, followed by BMW at $131 million, Mazda at $76 million and Subaru at $68 million.

