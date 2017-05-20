Automakers betting on Trump infrastructure boost, Toyota executive says
Automakers could be betting on a potential boost in demand from a new federal infrastructure program to boost sagging sales and clear inventories of cars and trucks, the head of Toyota Motor Corp.'s North American operations said on Thursday. Toyota North America Chief Executive Jim Lentz told reporters at a briefing that demand for new cars and light trucks in the United States is slowing, and he forecast sales of 17 million to 17.2 million vehicles this year, down from a record 17.55 million vehicles last year.
