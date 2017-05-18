Automakers bet on SUVs in Korea amid strong demand
Carmakers are betting on sport-utility vehicles in the South Korean market amid strong consumer demand, industry insiders said Friday. In the next two to three years, local and foreign carmakers have plans to introduce a series of premium SUVs to reflect the popularity of recreational vehicles, according to the Korea Automobile Manufacturers Association and the Korea Automobile Importers and Distributors Association.
