Australia shares extend gains as 'big four' banks rally; NZ at 8-mth high

May 11 Australian shares extended prior session gains on Thursday, as investors ploughed into the financial sector after chief executives of the 'big four' banks hinted that costs from the recently announced federal tax could be passed on to customers. The S&P/ASX 200 index rose 0.6 percent, or 35.761 points to 5,911.2 by 0207 GMT.

