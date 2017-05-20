Audi Reaches Agreement Resolving Dispute With Dealers in China an hour ago
Volkswagen AG set out plans in November to produce cars with SAIC. Previously, the German company had made Audis in China exclusively with China FAW Group Corp. Dealers expressed Under the accord between Audi and the dealers, any SAIC-produced cars will be distributed through the existing sales network.
