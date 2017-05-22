As Ford's CEO, Mark Fields pushed for more tech Ford CEO Mark Fields may be in for a fall after a steady rise Check out this story on USATODAY.com: https://usat.ly/2qLEJPs Mark Fields, CEO of Ford Motor, addresses the media before the unveiling of the 2017 Lincoln Continental at the North American International Auto Show in 2016 For Mark Fields, the prospect of being ousted as CEO of Ford Motor would mark a grim end of what had been a long rise through the ranks at the nation's second-largest automaker.

Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.