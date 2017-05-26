3 Value Stocks for Astute Investors

The basic thesis and methods of value investing were pioneered by Columbia University professors Benjamin Graham and David Dodd in the 1920s and involved analyzing metrics including the price-to-earnings ratio, book value , and dividend yield as a way to identify securities that traded below their real value. This approach has produced some of the most successful investors in history, and with stocks trading near record highs, taking a value-based approach stands out as a prudent way to select stocks today.

