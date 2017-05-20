2017 Kia Sorento: Most affordable SUV of its size
This photo provided by Kia Motors America shows the 2017 Sorento. The Kia Sorento adds connectivity and safety features for 2017 while remaining one of the most affordable SUVs of its size.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Connecticut Post.
Comments
Add your comments below
Automakers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Oro Blanco Fuel Could Have Nearly Unlimited Pro...
|Apr 30
|Joe1938
|1
|Carson's Ford dealership shuts down (Jan '08)
|Apr 11
|jeff
|39
|Toyota settles class-action suits over engine o... (Jan '07)
|Mar '17
|Brutality of Fact
|140
|Chevy Impala Owners File Class Action Lawsuit A... (Jul '11)
|Mar '17
|Justin Fairbault Mn
|60
|Rantoul's Future (Sep '09)
|Mar '17
|Cheryl Bishop
|5
|Biker angered at huge repair bill after Harley ... (Sep '09)
|Mar '17
|eat your bike
|64
|Should You Buy a New Harley Davidson (Nov '07)
|Feb '17
|CTguy1955
|559
Find what you want!
Search Automakers Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC