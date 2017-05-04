2 words tell you everything you need ...

2 words tell you everything you need to know about what GM...

Next Story Prev Story
22 hrs ago Read more: Albany Times Union

Einhorn is urging shareholders to vote for a slate of three board candidates that he's nominated, and last month he proposed that GM's stock be split into two classes: one committed to paying a dividend, the other delivering growth. By the numbers, he's right: while the S&P 500 has surged since GM's 2010 post-bankruptcy IPO, GM shares have moved up only about 5%, at a time when the company has notched years of profits, bolstered its balance, sheet, spent billion on stock buybacks and created a dividend yield of over 4%.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Albany Times Union.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Automakers Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Bayerische Motoren Werke AG (BMW) Given a 85.00... Thu Realist 1
News Oro Blanco Fuel Could Have Nearly Unlimited Pro... Apr 30 Joe1938 1
News Carson's Ford dealership shuts down (Jan '08) Apr 11 jeff 39
News Toyota settles class-action suits over engine o... (Jan '07) Mar '17 Brutality of Fact 140
News Chevy Impala Owners File Class Action Lawsuit A... (Jul '11) Mar '17 Justin Fairbault Mn 60
News Rantoul's Future (Sep '09) Mar '17 Cheryl Bishop 5
News Biker angered at huge repair bill after Harley ... (Sep '09) Mar '17 eat your bike 64
See all Automakers Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Automakers Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. South Korea
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Boston Marathon
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,230 • Total comments across all topics: 280,827,875

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC