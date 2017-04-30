Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Magna International Inc. (MGA) to Post $1.34 EPS
Equities analysts expect that Magna International Inc. will post earnings per share of $1.34 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Magna International's earnings.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Breeze.
Comments
Add your comments below
Automakers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Oro Blanco Fuel Could Have Nearly Unlimited Pro...
|4 hr
|Joe1938
|1
|Carson's Ford dealership shuts down (Jan '08)
|Apr 11
|jeff
|39
|Toyota settles class-action suits over engine o... (Jan '07)
|Mar '17
|Brutality of Fact
|140
|Chevy Impala Owners File Class Action Lawsuit A... (Jul '11)
|Mar '17
|Justin Fairbault Mn
|60
|Rantoul's Future (Sep '09)
|Mar '17
|Cheryl Bishop
|5
|Biker angered at huge repair bill after Harley ... (Sep '09)
|Mar '17
|eat your bike
|64
|Should You Buy a New Harley Davidson (Nov '07)
|Feb '17
|CTguy1955
|559
Find what you want!
Search Automakers Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC