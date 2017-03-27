What brings a top-notch global executive to The Berkshires?
What drove General Motors' first female corporate executive to pitch her tent at Canyon Ranch after 30 years traveling the world for the Detroit-based automaker? As Susan Docherty tells it, her globetrotting career, including vice-president of sales and marketing, involved 20 moves and temporary homes in five different countries. including 10 years in Europe.
Automakers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Toyota settles class-action suits over engine o... (Jan '07)
|Mar 29
|Brutality of Fact
|140
|Chevy Impala Owners File Class Action Lawsuit A... (Jul '11)
|Mar 27
|Justin Fairbault Mn
|60
|Rantoul's Future (Sep '09)
|Mar 22
|Cheryl Bishop
|5
|Biker angered at huge repair bill after Harley ... (Sep '09)
|Mar 3
|eat your bike
|64
|Should You Buy a New Harley Davidson (Nov '07)
|Feb '17
|CTguy1955
|559
|Consumer Reports: Toyota ranked most reliable (Nov '08)
|Feb '17
|Raj Chanani
|1,274
|Trump Trip Canceled; Harley-Davidson Wasna t Co...
|Feb '17
|ArtOfTheSteal
|4
