Wall St Down on Weak Auto Sales, Doubts About Trump Agenda
Wall Street closed slightly lower on Monday as March auto sales disappointed and investors questioned whether the Trump administration would deliver on its pro-business economic stimulus. Stocks had risen to record highs on Trump's promises to cut taxes, ease regulations and spend heavily on infrastructure, and investors hoped that his policies would boost the economy.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fox News.
Add your comments below
Automakers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Toyota settles class-action suits over engine o... (Jan '07)
|Mar 29
|Brutality of Fact
|140
|Chevy Impala Owners File Class Action Lawsuit A... (Jul '11)
|Mar 27
|Justin Fairbault Mn
|60
|Rantoul's Future (Sep '09)
|Mar 22
|Cheryl Bishop
|5
|Biker angered at huge repair bill after Harley ... (Sep '09)
|Mar '17
|eat your bike
|64
|Should You Buy a New Harley Davidson (Nov '07)
|Feb '17
|CTguy1955
|559
|Consumer Reports: Toyota ranked most reliable (Nov '08)
|Feb '17
|Raj Chanani
|1,274
|Trump Trip Canceled; Harley-Davidson Wasna t Co...
|Feb '17
|ArtOfTheSteal
|4
Find what you want!
Search Automakers Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC