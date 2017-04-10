VW has fixed or repurchased more than half of banned 2.0-liter diesels
Volkswagen AG said on Friday the company has bought back or repaired more than half of 475,000 polluting 2.0-liter diesel vehicles under a U.S. government settlement, just six months after it launched the largest-ever automotive repurchase offer. The world's largest automaker said in a letter to a U.S. judge overseeing the settlement that as of Wednesday, it repurchased or terminated leases on nearly 238,000 vehicles and repaired 6,200 after it admitted in 2015 to secretly installing software that let vehicles emit up to 40 times legally-allowable pollution levels.
