Volkswagen broadcast ads offer no apologies

Volkswagen of America bet on German engineering, rather than contrition, as the underlying message for its broadcast advertising during the height of its diesel emissions scandal. In the ads, VW consistently touted the technology, performance and safety of its vehicles, with no apology or acknowledgment of the diesel crisis, said Biju Thomas, senior director of product management and data for Media Monitors, a White Plains, N.Y., firm that tracks the frequency and content of broadcast ads.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Automotive News.