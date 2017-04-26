US missile system claims another victim: Hyundai Motor
Hyundai Motor Co. reported Wednesday more than a 20 percent drop in its first quarter profit as the anti-Korean sentiment in China sparked by the deployment of the U.S. missile defense system battered the Korean carmakers' sales in its biggest auto market.
