Tycoons resume business trips amid attention shifting away from scandal
Korean conglomerate owners have started to resume their business trips overseas, amid focus shifting away from the bribery scandal that led to the impeachment of the nation's elected leader last month. Business leaders spent several months putting major decisions on hold, as they were grilled by the prosecution on the intention behind offering multibillion won sums to ex-President Park Geun-hye's friend Choi Soon-sil.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Korea Herald.
Add your comments below
Automakers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Carson's Ford dealership shuts down (Jan '08)
|Apr 11
|jeff
|39
|Toyota settles class-action suits over engine o... (Jan '07)
|Mar 29
|Brutality of Fact
|140
|Chevy Impala Owners File Class Action Lawsuit A... (Jul '11)
|Mar 27
|Justin Fairbault Mn
|60
|Rantoul's Future (Sep '09)
|Mar '17
|Cheryl Bishop
|5
|Biker angered at huge repair bill after Harley ... (Sep '09)
|Mar '17
|eat your bike
|64
|Should You Buy a New Harley Davidson (Nov '07)
|Feb '17
|CTguy1955
|559
|Consumer Reports: Toyota ranked most reliable (Nov '08)
|Feb '17
|Raj Chanani
|1,274
Find what you want!
Search Automakers Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC