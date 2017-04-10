Toyota robot to keep elderly mobile, ...

Toyota robot to keep elderly mobile, one step at a time

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

Toyota Motor Corp said it will commercialise rehabilitation robots later this year when it makes its robotic walk assist system available for rent, joining Honda Motor Co in marketing mobility devices for Japan's ageing population. A decade after it began developing rehabilitation robots, the world's No.2 automaker on Wednesday said the system would be ready to hit the market by the end of 2017, two years after Honda launched a similar device.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Automakers Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Carson's Ford dealership shuts down (Jan '08) Tue jeff 39
News Toyota settles class-action suits over engine o... (Jan '07) Mar 29 Brutality of Fact 140
News Chevy Impala Owners File Class Action Lawsuit A... (Jul '11) Mar 27 Justin Fairbault Mn 60
News Rantoul's Future (Sep '09) Mar 22 Cheryl Bishop 5
News Biker angered at huge repair bill after Harley ... (Sep '09) Mar '17 eat your bike 64
News Should You Buy a New Harley Davidson (Nov '07) Feb '17 CTguy1955 559
News Consumer Reports: Toyota ranked most reliable (Nov '08) Feb '17 Raj Chanani 1,274
See all Automakers Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Automakers Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. South Korea
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Ferguson
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,883 • Total comments across all topics: 280,244,594

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC