Spartan Motors Inc (SPAR) Position Increased by Renaissance Technologies LLC
Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Spartan Motors Inc by 20.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 608,248 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 103,000 shares during the period.
