Road Closure Near Gentex Scheduled For Next WeekZEELAND, MI (WHTC) -...
On Tuesday, April 18th, the section of roadway directly in front of the Gentex Wellness Center on Cooperation Drive in Zeeland will be closed from 8am to 5pm due to installation work for a cross culvert.
