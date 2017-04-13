Quadrature Capital Ltd Acquires New Stake in Winnebago Industries, Inc.
Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Winnebago Industries, Inc. during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 11,950 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $378,000.
