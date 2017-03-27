Strategy, index, ticker ... )--Newell Brands Inc. today announced its first quarter 2017 earnings results will be released Monday, May 8, prior to market open and will be followed by a ... )--Tangible Science announced the first set of 16 licensing partners and authorized labs offering its breakthrough contact lens coating - Tangible Hydra-PEG - desi... )--Momentive Performance Materials Inc. will present a new non-isocyanate cured silylated polyurethane Y-19243 resin that can help alleviate the need fo... )--Zero RPM Inc., a leading provider of patented vehicle idle mitigation systems, announced today that through its partners and customers, the Idle Mitigation System --CrowdStrikeA Inc., the leader in cloud-delivered endpoint protection, today announced that SANS Institute recognized CrowdStrike Falcon Intelligencea as the winning... )--Gritstone Oncology, a next-generation ... (more)

Start the conversation, or Read more at Business Wire.