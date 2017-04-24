Pierce Ascendant Class of Aerials Introduced to Fire Service

Pierce Manufacturing Inc., an Oshkosh Corporation company, today introduced all-new PierceA AscendantA aerial apparatus configurations at the Fire Department Instructors Conference in Indianapolis, Ind. All-new configurations showcased include a 107-foot tandem rear axle aerial ladder, a 107-foot tractor drawn aerial, and a stunning 110-foot single rear axle quint aerial platform.

