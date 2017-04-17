Penske launches connected fleet solutions
Penske Truck Leasing announced the launch of its new connected fleet solutions. Using a device-neutral data platform, Penske Truck Leasing said it can now connect its systems with virtually any truck and engine configuration or telematics service provider.
Read more at Fleet Owner Magazine.
