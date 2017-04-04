McGrath RentCorp Sets First Quarter 2017 Financial Results Date and Time
McGrath RentCorp , a diversified business-to-business rental company, today announced that it plans to release financial results for its first quarter of fiscal 2017, ending March 31, 2017, after the close of regular market trading on Tuesday, May 2, 2017. McGrath RentCorp will host a conference call at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time that afternoon to discuss the results.
